Customs briefing for professional engineers

The Gibraltar Group of Professional Engineers held a talk by Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez, last Monday at the HM Customs training centre.

During the well-attended talk, Mr Rodriguez went into the history of Customs, working its way to the present times.

He explained the different powers custom officers have and how the organisation fits in with other law enforcement agencies in Gibraltar and the wider world.

He went into some depth in explaining the issues related to drug and tobacco smuggling and the measurers that are being taken.

Following the talk, the Governor Lieutenant General Ed Davis thanked Mr Rodriguez on behalf of the Gibraltar Group of Professional Engineers.

The Governor acknowledged the good work carried out by HM Customs and presented the Collector with a Gibraltar Group of Professional Engineers plaque.

