Children learn about waste management

Year Three pupils from St Bernard’s First School visited the Civic Amenities Site on the East Side recently.

The children are embarking on a project to explore what happens to our waste in Gibraltar and how we can support environmental waste management in school and at home.

Environmental Officer Sera Fromow from the Department of the Environment hosted the event, providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise on the topic.

The children were fascinated to see the different categories and methods of disposal and asked many relevant questions that will support them in their project in school.

“These experiences are essential to help our children understand the importance of caring for our environment. Once they understand through practical experience, they are far more likely to take an active role in recycling which will have a positive impact on Gibraltar’s environment.,” said Headteacher Sonia Lopez.

“This visit has highlighted the negative impact waste has on the natural environment and how harmful chemicals and greenhouse gasses are released from rubbish in landfill sites.”

“The children have seen for themselves how recycling helps to reduce pollution caused by waste and preserve natural resources.”

“St Bernard’s First School is committed to recycling at schools and hope that the children will reinforce these habits at home,” Mrs Lopez added.

