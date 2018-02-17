Celebrating 60 years of Radio Gibraltar

Today Radio Gibraltar will go out to the community with a live broadcast from the Piazza. Yesterday the station – often referred to in the past as the voice of Gibraltar – turned 60. Last night many of the personalities who have been associated with the station through the years gathered at a special reception at Grand Battery House hosted by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo paying tribute to the station and the voices of Radio Gibraltar over the past six decades. In the photo above, the Chronicle’s deputy editor, Alice Mascarenhas, is pictured in the centre alongside past and present radio personalities.

Pic: Johnny Bugeja.

