Bossano at money fair

Gibraltar was represented at the Berlin World Money Fair last week by the Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano.

Sir Joe gave an address at the event as Minister responsible for the Gibraltar National Mint.

The Gibraltar stand received a very large number of visitors out of the 20,000 visiting the World Money Fair, with, a total of nine meetings held with potential partners.

Sir Joe’s aim for the two day was to promote additional business for the Gibraltar National Mint.

He will now be travelling from London to Beijing to hold discussions with potential participants in Gibraltar’s involvement in the ‘one belt one road’ strategy.

