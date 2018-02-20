Best dancer Wink will represent Gib in Sussex

Gibraltarian dancer Amy Wink this weekend won the award for Best Female Dancer as well as the M.O. Productions Sussex Award at the Gibraltar National Dance Festival.

From the Stylos Dance Studio Amy will be representing Gibraltar at the Sussex festival next year.

Bu it was Marek Pisanu, a 14 year old Italian dancer from Danza Damaris, who won the main award for the second year in a row.

Marek a favourite with the audience at the 16th edition of the show held on Saturday night at the John Mackintosh Hall was presented with the £600 bursary and MO Productions Bursary Award. He was one of six soloists selected to perform on the final night out of 120 dancers.

Advertisement

And it was the Stylos Dance Studio which swept the board in this year’s competition having also won Best Children and Best Junior Group categories as well as the award for Best Choreography for Stylos principals Lilian and Lauren Montero for their Junior Trio. Also from Stylos was the most promising infant award which was presented to Ella Hurtado.

This year’s best male dancer was presented to Spanish dancer Yoel Ferrer from the Innovations Dance Company which has been supporting the festival for a number of years. The award for best adult group also went to Innovations.

The awards were presented by Education Minister John Cortes.

Adjudicator Chris Hocking, congratulating not just the dancers but their teachers and parents said the event had proven to be fantastic with a great variety and style of dance.

The event was organised by M.O. Productions and presented by Seamus Byrne.

Advertisement