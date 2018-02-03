After scaffolding collapse, netting goes up

Netting has been placed on the upper levels of Ocean Spa Plaza following the removal of the white sheeting early this week.

The development owners Fairhomes Limited told the Chronicle “the netting will comprise of one layer of fine debris mesh and beyond this will be a secondary layer of netting.”

The double netting aims to reduce the dust produced during construction, which was one of the reasons the white sheeting was chosen initially.

Any person or company undertaking a development must apply for a Certificate of Approval from the Chief Environmental Health Officer and submit a Dust Control Plan that contains detailed measures to be used to prevent or reduce dust emissions.

Fairhomes Limited confirmed that “this process has been followed by Sacyr,” the contractor.

With regards to noise, “the white sheeting was used over and above existing regulations relating to noise and was installed as a courtesy to neighbouring buildings,” a spokeswoman for the developer said.

“It is not Sacyr’s intention to replace the white sheeting, however all existing noise regulations will continue to be observed,” the spokeswoman added.

The developer also said that it is in the process of implementing additional safety measures.

