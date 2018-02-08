A home from home at Waterport Terraces Day Centre

Song, laughter and chatter filled the air at yesterday’s open day at the Waterport Terraces Day Centre.

The Minister with responsibility for Health and Elderly Residential Services, Neil Costa, was there to meet and greet centre users.

Addressing everyone, he said he was told by many present “that a day away from their homes in a loving, warm, caring setting where they will be taken care of” means a lot.

He said that the Government and everyone working in the sector are always trying to improve the services.

Based on this he thanked “all the volunteers that come in during the week and spend their time voluntarily to take care of our elderly who come here one day a week.”

“The reality is we could not do it without you,” he added, asking for a round of applause in appreciation of the volunteers.

He also thanked the staff of the Care Agency, who “work day in and day out to provide care to all of our community.”

Mr Costa highlighted the importance of the Centre to families who go to work knowing their loved one is being cared for “with warmth, smiles and a lot of time and affection.”

He pledged “that whatever we can do to improve what we do here we should do.”

He also took the opportunity to encourage anyone who is thinking about volunteering, to do so.

Zohra El Gharbaoui, was the first person to take to the microphone and entertain everyone present. Her voice echoed around the room causing a hush and resulted in a loud round of applause.

Next up was Clementine Lockyer Danino who sang a song she composed herself titled ‘Gibraltar Is My Rock’.

With lines such as “I have lived in faraway places, they have been exotic and grand, but there’s no such place like Gibraltar….nowhere to compare with this land.”

Her performance drew emotive appreciation from all those present.

