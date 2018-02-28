100 Gibraltar students intern in Washington

100 young graduates from Gibraltar have had the benefit of working as interns in Washington since the scheme was established in 2013. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, at a welcome breakfast yesterday organised by the American Chamber of Commerce said the Government would continue to improve commercial, educational and political links between Gibraltar and the United States of America. Both he and James Lasry, welcomed the students back home, congratulating them on their work. This is the fifth year the Washington scheme has been in place with an average of 20 students taking part annually.

