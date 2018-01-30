Westminster movement vows to intensify campaign for representation

The Representation in Westminster Movement has now re-commenced its campaign for the New Year, which it has vowed to intensify in 2018.

This follows the signing of its public petition just before Christmas by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, among many others.

The movement will be intensifying its campaign in 2018 by launching an on-line petition, a Facebook page with its aims and contact details, visits to the housing estates and large-scale distribution of leaflets.

The petition will also be available for personal signing in the Piazza on Wednesday mornings as from Wednesday 31st January at 10:00.

Advertisement

In a statement the movement explained that Gibraltar is going through another crucial period in its history with Brexit around the corner and the uncertainty this brings.

“We need now more than ever to strengthen our links with Britain. We’ll do this by having a representative in Westminster whilst maintaining our 2006 Constitution, the double-lock on sovereignty and the Chief Minister as our spokesperson,” the group said.

The movement welcomes supporters to join its ranks.

“We will need help for the distribution of leaflets, collection of signatures around Gibraltar, to send letters to MPs and visitors from the UK who are willing to lobby their local MPs.”

Advertisement