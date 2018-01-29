Tunnel project raises pedestrian question

Work to put a ‘lid’ on the tunnel for pedestrians and bicycles at the east end of the runway will commence shortly.

The works will see the tunnel being covered from the centre first, before working outwards in both directions, the RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander Wing Commander John Kane told the Chronicle.

He explained this was to ensure the section of the tunnel that is in line with the runway will be covered first, thereby reducing any potential negative health and safety issues from inbound or outbound aircraft.

The tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists runs parallel to the main one for vehicles, although it is still not clear what will happen to those crossing the runway on foot once the tunnel is opened.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence is keen to avoid having people walking across the runway for safety reasons and when the tunnel project was first announced, the then GSD administration said pedestrians would have to go the long way round.

However no public statements on this issue have been made since the project was initiated.

The walk from the frontier to the sundial roundabout will be around 2km.

Advertisement