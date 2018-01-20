Tough competition from Gib teams in cyber security challenge

Gibraltar’s CyberCenturion teams proved tough competition yesterday holding top spots against over 300 UK teams in a race to the final.

In a boardroom within the University of Gibraltar, the students were deciphering how to best secure their computers in the day-long event.

CyberCenturion is a cyber security competition for comprehensive-age students and yesterday was the third preliminary round before the national finals.

Gibraltar was represented by three teams from Bayside and Westside School, two all-boys and an all-girls team, who each ranked within the top 10 during the competition.

Advertisement

The official results will not be published until next week, but at one point during the competition one boys’ team was ranked first, with the other ranked fourth.

The all-girls team was the top ranked girls’ team in the UK and was ranked sixth overall.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement