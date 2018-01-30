Together Gibraltar explores feminism, equality and gender issues

Together Gibraltar will host its second public meeting this evening, with a debate focused on feminism, equality and gender issues.

“These issues have been high on the agenda in recent months, and we believe it is important these ideas are expressed and debated locally, in person, and in an atmosphere that is friendly and welcoming,” the group founded by Independent MP Marlene Hassan-Nahon said in a statement.

The debate will include submissions from panellists including feminist activist Conchita Triay, Tamsin Suarez from the Gibraltar Women’s Association and Nyree Turnock, the chairperson of ‘No Means No’.

