Thumbs up from Lord Coe as Rock aims for sporting excellence

The University of Gibraltar’s School of Sports was launched yesterday in the presence of Lord Sebastian Coe, the President of the International Association of Athletic Federations.

Lord Coe was introduced by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and was the guest of honour at the event, which was attended by key representatives from national sports associations and international academics in the area of sport.

At the event, Professor Daniella Tilbury, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the University, welcomed the delegates and several international academics from leading institutions renowned for their sporting excellence, including notably Loughborough University, the University of Bath and Griffith University.

In her welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor underlined how international engagement and partnerships enrich the student experience.

