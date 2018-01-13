Take party politics out of green issues, Hassan Nahon says

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon’s will use a private Member’s motion in Parliament to call for a cross-party platform to oversee environmental matters and divorce them from partisan politics.

The motion, which will be debated at a session of Parliament starting later this week, draws on the views of numerous locals who took part the in the first public debate organised by Ms Hassan Nahon’s ‘Together Gibraltar’ movement.

Together Gibraltar was launched last year as a platform for activism and constructive debates, with Ms Hassan Nahon pledging to raise issues of public concern in Parliament.

Ms Hassan Nahon called on the Government adhere to EU targets on air quality and recyclable waste, but understands that poor air quality is not a new phenomenon in Gibraltar.

Advertisement

She proposed the introduction of new air quality monitors and for the relocation of current monitors to better reflect the air quality in dense urban environments.

The motion also recommends an independent analysis on renewable energy sources and the creation of a cross party platform.

“There is a need for an independent, executive body to oversee the actions above, such that the election cycle and varying manifesto commitments will not de-prioritise the environmental agenda, and only a broad parliamentary consensus can guarantee the level of commitment this issue requires,” Ms Nahon said in the motion.

She also welcomed the Bill to amend the Gibraltar Electricity Authority Act 2003 but expressed concern that it does not propose a framework providing investment protection, and relies exclusively on discretion by the Gibraltar Electricity Authority.

Advertisement