The rugged northern face of Djebel Musa in Morocco is pictured above covered in snow yesterday. As temperatures fell this week, meteorologists reported that even the Sahara desert had witnessed a thin layer of snow, the third time in four decades. On this side of the Strait of Gibraltar, the Rock this week witnessed one or two hail showers, although nearby Spanish mountains had their fair share of snow too.

Pic by David Parody

