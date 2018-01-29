Scaffolding collapses in severe winds, causing major disruption

St Anne’s and Bayside Comprehensive schools will remain closed today after scaffolding in the area collapsed in strong winds.

Video posted on social media showed the scaffolding around Ocean Spa Plaza being ripped from the building, which is still under construction.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has sealed off the area and traffic coming in from Spain is being diverted around the east side of the Rock.

The RGP is urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel today, particularly in the north district where both vehicles and pedestrians can expect disruption and delays.

St Martin’s school has also been closed after a tree fell in its garden.

All other schools remain open but the government has said it will not treat any absences as unauthorised if parents prefer to keep children at home.

The Gibraltar Government has issued a severe weather warning.

Severe gale force winds of up to 56 knots are expected for much of the day.

