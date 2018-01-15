Retrospective exhibition celebrates fashion on the Rock

Preparations are well underway for the Gibraltar Cultural Services exhibition ‘Rock Fashion Rocks’ at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

This is a retrospective exhibition on fashion design in Gibraltar and will feature several pieces by the late Johnny Pearce and Eduardo Viotto with photographs, sketches and videos.

The exhibition beginning in the 1980s will work its way through to the present day and up and coming young designers and include some of today’s well -known names in costume design on the Rock.

The team at Gibraltar Cultural Services is led by outgoing Chief Executive Yvette Zarb Bensusan who together with Events Manager, Tanya Santini McClelland, were last week piecing together the first ever exhibition of its kind on the Rock.

Some of the works on show have been loaned from private collections.

Wanting to celebrate the history and development of fashion design in Gibraltar the exhibition will also present the creative process designers go through in order to create their pieces and their working methods.

The exhibition will take place from Wednesday 31 of this month to Saturday 17 February and will be officially opened by the Chief Minister’s wife Justine Picardo.

