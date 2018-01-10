Over 400 trained in child protection

More than 400 professionals working with children and young persons underwent safeguarding training during the course of 2017.

The last Child Protection Safeguarding Tier 1 Training for the year 2017 took place on December 7 thus completing the 2017 Safeguarding Training provided by key professionals within the Safeguarding Training Sub- Committee, part of the Child Protection Committee.

During this past year the team has delivered twelve Tier 1 sessions, two Tier 2 sessions, and one Tier 3 session.

According to a Gibraltar Government statement, the total number of participants trained in 2017 alone is 402.

The Training Sub-Committee remains multi-disciplinary, with identified lead trainers from the Care Agency, Gibraltar Health Authority, Department of Education, Royal Gibraltar Police, Youth Services, and Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority.

Giselle Carreras, Chair for the Safeguarding Training Sub-Committee and Head of Psychology and Therapy at the Care Agency, highlighted that multi-agency working and the delivery of this training by a multi-disciplinary team over many years, has been pivotal in the success of this training programme.

She further emphasised the importance that Safeguarding Training encompassed, specifically in learning, understanding, and implementing systems and processes, so as to protect and safeguard children from harm.

The Government underscored that safeguarding training is essential for all professionals working with children and young persons.

This training has been provided to all professionals working with children since its first commencement and delivery in the year 2007.

December 2017 has seen the 10th anniversary of safeguarding training delivery to front line professionals working with children.

Since its commencement, approximately 2000 professionals have undertaken the Safeguarding Training.

The Chair for the Child Protection Committee, and CEO of the Care Agency, Natalie Tavares was happy at the positive feedback provided on the safeguarding training, stating: “I would like to thank the members of both the executive and operational arms of the Child Protection Committee on the invaluable work their different departments are delivering in ensuring children and young people are safeguarded.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, commented that he was very pleased that the Child Protection Committee, and its sub-groups, continue to raise awareness, in addition to firmly establishing the importance of safeguarding for children and young persons in Gibraltar.

“It is important that this work is carried out in a multidisciplinary manner and delivered by professionals from my different responsibilities, in conjunction with the other Government Departments, which hold responsibility for safeguarding.”

He further added that: “safeguarding is everybody’s business”.

