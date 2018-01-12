New cultural development programme creates ‘Youth Arts Jamboree’

A Youth Arts Jamboree from 12 February to 10 March – will see the start of a new cultural development programme dedicated to young people.

A Youth Open Day is being organised at the Central Hall for 10 March.

This programme is being co-ordinated by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Youth together with the Gibraltar Youth Service.

The Jamboree is expected to pave the way for Gibraltar Cultural Services to lead on a Cultural Development Unit with responsibilities to deliver cultural development and cultural educational platforms in the future.

Seamus Byrne, GCS, CEO designate, yesterday said that although many may see this programme as another festival or programme of events, he personally sees it as the start of “a cultural revolution in our community” led by Gibraltar Cultural Services supporting many other inter-departmental stakeholders including the Gibraltar Youth Service and the Department of Education.

