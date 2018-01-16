NASUWT flags ‘inadequate’ heating in local schools

The Gibraltar Teachers Association, NASUWT, has flagged the “inadequate heating” in many of Gibraltar’s schools and called for them to be equipped an effective heating system.

According to a statement issued by the Association, the thermometer in one local classroom yesterday morning recorded 10°C and rose to an “unacceptable” 13°C even after the heaters had been on for over an hour.

In response the Department for Education insisted that all reports of classrooms with heating problems are immediately taken up with the Electricity Authority and dealt with promptly.

“All current cases have been dealt with,” the department said in answer to questions from the media.

But, it also highlighted how some schools are “sadly deficient in infrastructure” which is why eight are being rebuilt.

“In these cases there are challenging issues which are nevertheless dealt with as best as the infrastructure allows,” the Education department said.

“Government currently has an officer dedicated specifically to assessing all the schools for infrastructure problems to ensure that these are removed in the schools not due for replacement and minimised for the next two years in those that are,” it added.

NASUWT claimed that the minimum temperature in a classroom must be no less than 18°C.

“Consequently, the teacher and pupils had to move to another classroom where the heating system works.”

“This is not an isolated example,” it added.

The teaching association further explained that this issue has been going on for some years and has yet to be resolved.

“It is quite simply not acceptable for our members and most importantly our pupils to be working under such conditions.”

“All rooms in our schools should be equipped with a thermometer and an effective heating system.”

The Education Department added that the GTA are welcome to make their specific complaints known to them and said these will all be looked into without delay.

“The Department will ensure that the correct environment exists for pupils and teachers.”

