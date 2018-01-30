ISOLAS appoints two new partners

Gibraltar-based law firm ISOLAS LLP has announced the appointment of Emma Lejeune and Selwyn Figueras as Partners.

Emma Lejeune is appointed a Partner following the recent acquisition by ISOLAS LLP of Legacy Consultants, a boutique family office practice servicing high net worth individuals and their needs.

Peter Isola commented: “Having Emma and her team join us reflects the continued growth and strengthening of the ISOLAS brand. Emma brings exactly the right blend of proactive client support and quality of service that ISOLAS recognises is crucial in a challenging market. As the uncertainties of Brexit remain, her addition demonstrates the firm’s confidence in the future and its commitment to maintaining its ongoing development.”

In addition, Selwyn Figueras, who was called to the Gibraltar Bar in 2001 and appointed ISOLAS Business Development Manager in 2008, is also appointed a Partner.

Mr Figueras has been an integral and important part of the team developing ISOLAS in the last decade and has been instrumental in the creation of ISOLAS marketing structure.

Welcoming the appointment Marcus Killick, ISOLAS CEO said: “Selwyn’s appointment reflects the importance the firm places in constantly developing and evolving its business model to meet the needs of our existing and future clients and the pivotal role Selwyn has played in this. This has included utilising his extensive experience in modern media techniques as well as regular business and network development trips to various jurisdictions including, more recently focusing on getting the message out about the work of the firm’s Distributed Ledger Technology team and of the virtues of Gibraltar as a centre of excellence in the cryptocurrency and wider DLT space.”

