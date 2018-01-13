HMS Sutherland stops off in Gib bound for Asia

The Royal Navy warship HMS Sutherland sailed into Gibraltar yesterday ahead of deployment to Asia against the backdrop of recent tension in the Korean peninsula.

The short logistics stop underlines Gibraltar’s strategic role as an important staging post for UK vessels deployed around the globe.

The ship was escorted into port by several vessels from the Royal navy’s Gibraltar Squadron, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Type 23 frigate left the UK earlier this week for seven months to conduct operations and exercises with a wide range of UK allies and partners.

“In a period of ongoing tension in the Korean peninsula, the Type 23 Frigate will be available to work closely with our regional partners, including US, Japanese and South Korean, and participate in joint training and exercises,” the Ministry of Defence said late last year when the deployment was first announced.

“At a time when North Korea’s illegal weapons programme is causing global concern, the deployment of these two Royal Navy ships is a clear demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the peace and prosperity of the region.”

A second Royal Navy warship, HMS Argyll, is also due to deploy to Japan later in the year.

Photo by DM Parody

