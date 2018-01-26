HMS Queen Elizabeth set for Gibraltar visit

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, could call in Gibraltar in the coming weeks, her first overseas port visit.

The vessel is on sea trials and there is no confirmation of the visit, which could change for operational reasons.

The news was revealed on Twitter by Alistair Bunkall, the defence correspondent at Sky News.

“As part of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s next phase of sea trials, there is an option for the ship to visit Gibraltar next month,” a Royal Navy spokesman told him, adding the visit would be a routine logistical stop.

Advertisement

Mr Bunkall said the visit was “great news for Gib”.

“Will be interesting to see what the Spanish reaction is,” he added.

Advertisement