GTA consults membership following concerns of resources and location of new schools

The Gibraltar Teachers Association has claimed that the Government’s failure to consult with teachers over the proposed locations for new schools has left the majority of staff unhappy with the plans.

According to the GTA, none of the staff at Westside, Governor’s Meadow, Bishops Fitzgerald and St Martin’s schools are happy with the plans as they currently stand.

This follows the Government’s announcement, last October, to “revolutionise” schools in Gibraltar by either rebuilding or refurbishing all of them by the start of term in 2019.

The plans include two newly-built co-educational comprehensive schools laid out in a university-style campus centred around a circular courtyard and situated in the Waterport area.

Advertisement

Three other schools – St Martin’s, Bishop Fitzgerald and Governor’s Meadow – will be combined into a single three-school complex in the Westside area.

The Gibraltar College will have a new building next to the Cross of Sacrifice on Devil’s Tower Road, while Notre dame and St Anne’s will be combined into a single complex alongside Winston Churchill Avenue.

GTA executive members including President Victor Gonzalez, Vice President Adrian Hewitt, Treasurer Rodney Perrera and Secretary Pablo Hernandez detailed the union’s concerns with the plans as part of a wide-ranging interview with the Chronicle.

Mr Gonzalez praised the Government for prioritising education explaining that previous administration shad ‘shelved’ the issue and therefore the refurbishment and rebuilding of the Rock’s schools was long overdue.

Additionally, whilst teachers had been consulted on some aspects of the plans the Union’s members had not been consulted specifically on the proposed locations.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement