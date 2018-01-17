GSD will be ‘natural home’ for moderate centre ground

New Year message by GSD Leader Keith Azopardi

When I last spoke to you it was before Christmas and just after the GSD Leadership election.

Then, I explained how I saw the task ahead in the context of the renewal and re-energising

of the GSD. That work has started and I want to see a rebuilt and stronger GSD that once

again is entrusted with the governance of this community. That GSD that we aspire to

energise will – as before – be the natural home for the moderate centre-ground of Gibraltar

politics. It will represent the traditional and core values of the Party: fiscal prudence, socially

progressive, economic liberalism, reforming democratic governance and a robust defence of

our homeland. That Party will be open to and represent all sectors of this community. And

in that transformative process I hope to encourage the renewed participation of members

and former members who took a step back from active involvement as well as attract new

members to our refreshed political platform.

Today and as part of my New Year’s message I want to set out my view on some of the

important issues of the day in response to the Chief Minister’s message of a few days ago.

There is no doubt that navigating BREXIT and the consequences of BREXIT is the most

important issue in the 12 months that lie ahead. It is the most important issue because it

will influence our economy, the social projects we can undertake and potentially affect our

way of life. It is therefore crucial that we are successful in this task. Nothing less will do.

The first step is to ensure that Gibraltar is extended any beneficial transitional deal and any

eventual beneficial trade deal that the UK strikes with the EU. So far the assurances of Prime

Minister May in the UK Parliament have fallen well short of the categorical promises that we

need. She has said that Gibraltar is included in the negotiations that the UK is conducting

with the EU. But including us in the negotiations is not the same as including us in a

beneficial agreement. It is simply not good enough. The UK’s public assurances need to be

clearer and her resolve more robust.

And no deal can be done unless it has the express consent of the Government and people of

Gibraltar. Our Government must be involved as a key participant in any discussions. We

need to ensure that the UK stands by Gibraltar in a committed way and does not let us

down at the eleventh hour. We need to stand firm as a united community to make sure that

does not happen. We have done so before and can do so again.

Spain are already making noises that they consider that it is up to them whether a beneficial

agreement is extended to Gibraltar. Subjecting Gibraltar and our future to the whim of

Spain is completely unacceptable as is the concept that our future should be decided

bilaterally between Britain and Spain. Our future and whether any agreement is entered

into can only be decided by Gibraltar and its Government.

The latest EU negotiating mandate makes clear that there are clouds on the horizon. As you

know Paragraph 24 of the Negotiating Guidelines published in April stated that “after the UK

leaves the EU no agreement between the EU and the UK may apply to the territory of

Gibraltar without the agreement between Spain and the UK.” In the Mandate published in

December the EU has reiterated that and stated in Article 5 of the Annex to its Negotiating

Mandate that this applies to the negotiations “including as regards the territorial scope of

the withdrawal agreement, including its provisions on transitional arrangements and of the

future framework….notably as regards Gibraltar.”

It is therefore clearly the case that for the EU there is a willingness to subject the extension

of transitional arrangements or a future trade deal to Gibraltar to a bilateral agreement

between Britain and Spain. This is wholly unacceptable.

We must therefore stay vigilant over the next 12 months. As we enter this crucial period of

negotiations with the EU we must keep the pressure on the UK Government with the help

of our friends in the UK Parliament. The Gibraltar Government needs to ensure it leaves no

stone unturned in its efforts and that it is guaranteed that it will not only participate but

determine what decisions are taken for Gibraltar. There is no more important task in the

year ahead.

For our part the GSD will remain alive to these threats and responsive to developments. We

are ready to participate in any united front that is necessary in the public interest of

Gibraltar.

Domestically and while the Government has given us a positive outlook of the work it is

doing the reality is rather different on the ground for many people. We receive many

approaches from people who suffer deficiencies in healthcare, poor housing conditions or

failures in social care. Much more needs to be done to improve public services and

modernize them. Sometimes there are resources issues. But other times the improvements

cannot just be achieved by throwing money at the problem. They require a more deeprooted

comprehensive approach that changes the way services are delivered. That is so in

health, education, care and housing. It affects families that suffer drug problems, health or

mental health issues or domiciliary care problems.

Equally we need a new and better approach to the interface between planning, land use,

development and heritage. It is not good enough to complacently rely on the fact that some

beneficial reforms to the planning process may have been made. We need to be much more

conscious about properly planning the urban needs of this community and setting out a

long-term and less reactive strategy for development. And the Government must lead by

example by not conducting development on heritage sites or in a way that may encroach on

heritage assets. Tourism is a pillar to our economy and we need to safeguard and conserve

our heritage assets that are an integral part of this aspect of our economy.

We continue to be concerned about the management of public finances and the levels of

borrowing undertaken by the Government. These are unprecedented and in our view both

lack in transparency and are not a prudent way of handling our financial affairs. There needs

to be a focused debt reduction and debt management programme that openly accounts for

all public income, expenditure and borrowing. We will continue to hold the Government to

account on these issues as we consider that there is a much better way of managing public

monies.

On the subject of accountability we are also concerned that the allocation of contracts is

conducted properly. The procurement of public contracts for services that ultimately will be

paid from tax-payer pounds needs to be open, transparent, fair and accountable. There

need to be clearly justifiable reasons for the allocation of contracts to particular companies

and those awarded contracts can expect public scrutiny if unjustifiable decisions are taken.

We are positive about Gibraltar’s future but consider that our affairs should be handled

better. We will not shirk from questioning and constructively criticising Government on such

matters.

You can rest assured that as the Opposition we will work hard to making the future of this

community more prosperous, fair and just so that there are equal opportunities for all,

employment, training or education opportunities for those who need it and better

healthcare, social care or housing.

On behalf of myself and all my colleagues I wish you and your families a happy and healthy

2018.

