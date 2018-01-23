GSD reaches out to community

The GSD has commenced an outreach programme to meet associations, clubs, unions, tenants associations and societies to better understand the community’s issues and concerns.

The programme commenced last week when new GSD Leader Keith Azopardi and Elliott Phillips, the Leader of the Opposition and shadow Minister for Housing, visited the Glacis Estate Tenants Association.

Mr Azopardi said: “I am keen that we should get out into the community to better understand issues of concern to particular districts or sectoral groups.”

The visit afforded tenants an opportunity to explain issues of concern such as maintenance, cleanliness, refurbishment, security and the lifts

Advertisement

Mr Azopardi and Mr Phillips then walked round the Estate and tenant shows them what they meant in certain areas.

Mr Azopardi explained that there are issues of refurbishment which have either not been done or not been done properly, abandoned furniture in stairways, lack of general maintenance and repair and anti-social behaviour.

Further visits to other housing estates are being planned as well as meetings with other organisations.

Mr Azopardi has established a party sub-committee chaired by Edwin Reyes to coordinate the rolling Outreach Programme and to set up those meetings.

He added: “This will be an intensive rolling 12 month programme as I want to ensure we meet as many people and entities as possible.”

“There is a lot of ground to cover and I am eager we should do that.”

“I am excited by the challenge of ensuring that we can address the concerns people have on employment, the environment, education, health and social care issues in our policy making and in the work we do towards our next manifesto.”

Associations, Unions, Tenants Associations and other main societies will be contacted by the GSD over the next few weeks.

They can also contact Mr Reyes, Mr Azopardi or any of the GSD MPs directly to be prioritised if they have any issue of more urgent concern.

Advertisement