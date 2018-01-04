GibTalks announces full line-up

Sir Joe Bossano will be leading this year’s GibTalks in February. He is one of the main speakers together with Leader of the Opposition Elliott Phillips and the Mayor and former Miss World Kaiane Aldorino Lopez together with a whole cross-section of speakers representing our community.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is again working alongside playwright, actor, director, and teacher, Julian Felice. This year GibTalks will be held on Saturday 10 February 2018 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Other speakers include Mark Randall who completed his challenge in walking from Gibraltar to Jerusalem last year, the director of the Gibraltar Garrison Library Jennifer Ballantine-Perera, former politician Ana Lydia Armstrong Danino.

The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas.

Also speaking at this year’s event are: Kenneth Castiel, Nalanie Chellaram, Daya Dewfall, Stephen Hermida, Krishaan Khubchand, Kevin Ruiz, and Jane and Wayne Tunbridge.

In addition to the invited guest speakers, four ten-minute slots have also been allocated to members of the public who will have the opportunity to speak to the audience about an issue close to their hearts. The individuals are: David Diaz, Ronnie Barabich, Trevalyne Faller and Carmel Khalilian.

Tickets priced at £5 for the event will be on sale as from Monday 8 January from the John Mackintosh Hall reception and online on www.buytickets.gi.

Tickets will enable ticket-holders to pop in and out of the event as they please, during the course of the day.

