Gib heads to Miami in blockchain promotional drive

Gibraltar will attend the World Blockchain Forum in Miami next week in a bid to deliver a message of support to emerging technology firms.

Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive Paul Astengo who leads on technology innovation initiatives as part of his private client remit will spearhead Gibraltar’s representation at this first major blockchain conference in 2018.

The conference is the first in a series of visits to global key markets delivering a message of the support Gibraltar will provide emerging technology firms.

In a press statement the Gibraltar Government said the launch of the Distributed Ledger Technology regulatory framework showcases the Rock’s support for these new firms.

The blockchain event will be hosted at James L Knight Centre in downtown Miami with in excess of 3,000 delegates expected to attend.

“Gibraltar has rightly received significant international recognition for the trailblazing work undertaken in developing the world’s first DLT regulatory framework,” said the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola.

“The commencement of legislation in early January 2018 was a very important milestone and effectively marked the start point of further targeted work promoting our jurisdiction. We have a very full agenda of activity planned for 2018 as we continue to show leadership in this exciting and growing area of business. Pleasingly the interest seen in 2017 has already begun to translate into new license applications.”

A full line up of internationally recognised speakers aims to provide insightful and thought provoking commentary over the three days.

The conference will cover a wide array of topics including blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, token sale mechanics, investing, regulation, and startups.

Representatives from Gibraltar’s DLT community will also be attending the event.

