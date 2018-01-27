GGCA ‘humiliated’ Tampin before dismissing him without reason, tribunal rules

Michael Tampin, the former general secretary of the GGCA, was subjected to unfounded “hurtful, humiliating and accusatory” allegations before being unfairly dismissed by the civil service union after 13 years of loyal service, the Industrial Tribunal has ruled.

In a damning 43-page judgement, Mark Isola, QC, the chairman of the tribunal, said Mr Tampin [pictured above right with his lawyers] had been “isolated and marginalised” in 2013 by members of the union’s executive committee in the hope he would resign.

He rejected the GGCA’s arguments that Mr Tampin’s redundancy had been the result of restructuring leading to a reduced workload.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement

Advertisement