Enthusiasm and ideas as Young Enterprise marks 10 years

The Young Enterprise competition celebrated its 10th anniversary year with students launching their company programmes at the annual event earlier this week.

With an abundance of enthusiasm the students shared their emerging businesses with friends, family and members of the public at the company launch held at the Mediterranean Rowing Club.

The environment seemed to be on the minds of many of the budding entrepreneurs with various eco-friendly businesses launched.

The event saw diverse and dynamic ideas brought to the table with varying business models from service-led to product-based.

The companies’ unveiled businesses in delivery services, a pillow power pack, a children’s activity book with an eco-friendly message, a mobile phone privacy screen protector, and bio-degradable shopping bags.

John Cortes, the Minister for Education, praised the students for the great presentation of their businesses and strong sale pitches.

Dr Cortes, who is also Minister for the Environment, was particularly enthused that many of the businesses had an eco-friendly aspect to their model.

“I would like to congratulate each and every one of you, and your teachers, team and sponsors for putting this together, and for keeping this going,” Dr Cortes said.

“Well done, it has been a real pleasure. You are all an inspiration and this is exactly what Gibraltar needs for the future.”

The bustling launch event saw the students quick to answer questions on their businesses and with some taking down pre-order information.

The students showcased their business acumen that will continue to develop as they progress through the Young Enterprise programme.

Young Enterprise has grown tremendously over the past decade and this was reflected by Chairman Carlos Garcia who highlighted the fact that the programme had supported 1000 students last year.

This was compared to the first intake of 26 students back in 2008, with Mr Garcia stressing the programme also nurtures the student’s personal growth and helps build confidence.

“As we celebrate 10 years I think we can safely state that Young Enterprise has now become the best training environment for young entrepreneurs in the world of start-up businesses,” said Mr Garcia.

Mr Garcia thanked the Department of Education, the schools and volunteers who are “the backbone” of their success.

“Every year the Young Enterprise increases in momentum,” Mr Garcia said.

“The new ideas being considered this year gives me the confidence that we are looking at another outstanding year.”

The next few months will be pivotal for the students where they will work to ensure their products and services are up to scratch and creating a turnover.

The students will present their businesses to a panel of judges later this year with the winning team set to compete in the UK final.

