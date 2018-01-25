David Cameron lets slip that Brexit is ‘not a disaster’

Brexit has turned out “less badly” than feared, david cameron has said.
In unguarded comments caught on camera, the former prime minister said it was a “mistake” to leave the european union but it was “not a disaster”.
Mr cameron was talking to steel tycoon lakshmi mittal at the world economic forum in swiss ski resort davos.
In footage highlighted by channel 5 news, mr cameron was asked about brexit.
He said it was “frustrating” and “as i keep saying, it’s a mistake, not a disaster”.
“it’s turned out less badly than we first thought.”
But “it’s still going to be difficult”, he added.
