David Cameron lets slip that Brexit is ‘not a disaster’

Brexit has turned out “less badly” than feared, david cameron has said.

In unguarded comments caught on camera, the former prime minister said it was a “mistake” to leave the european union but it was “not a disaster”.

Mr cameron was talking to steel tycoon lakshmi mittal at the world economic forum in swiss ski resort davos.

In footage highlighted by channel 5 news, mr cameron was asked about brexit.

He said it was “frustrating” and “as i keep saying, it’s a mistake, not a disaster”.

“it’s turned out less badly than we first thought.”

But “it’s still going to be difficult”, he added.

