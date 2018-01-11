Dates announced for MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018

The 2018 MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling music festival will take place on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 September at the Victoria Stadium.

This year’s event will be later in the month than in previous years, due to Gibraltar’s commitments to host FIFA matches at the Victoria Stadium.

Doors will open at 3pm on both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The new format allows attendees, event staff and volunteers to rest on the Sunday before returning to their normal work schedules on Monday.

Early bird tickets will go on sale from 12:00 noon today at gibraltarcalling.com.

Under the early bird ticket arrangement a two-day general admission ticket is priced at £89, a one-day general admission ticket is £75. In terms of VIP tickets, a two-day ticket is priced at £359 and one-day tickets are £320.

As in previous years, tickets for children aged 12 and under (on 22nd September 2018) will be available free of charge when the child is accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Further information on children’s tickets will be available in due course.

Organisers are encouraging festivalgoers to sign up to the Gibraltar Calling newsletter for the most up-to-date information and further announcements.

The festival’s producers will make the first artist announcements in the coming months and these will include chart-topping artists for the Main Stage alongside heritage acts on the Classic Stage.

Once again, MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling will see some of Gibraltar’s best musical talent share a stage with global superstars, a Gibraltar Government statement said.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am delighted that Gibraltar will continue its partnership with MTV as its main media partner, benefiting from the strength of MTV’s marketing and media support whilst still allowing us to announce artists that appeal to all ages and tastes.”

The Minister of Culture, Steven Linares, said: “The Gibraltar Calling music festival was a huge success in 2017 and I expect 2018 to be even more incredible.”

“We are working hard with MTV to bring you the best musical talent from today and years passed; brace yourselves for a fantastic event.”

