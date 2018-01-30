Chess presents £1,000 to Neuroblastoma

A £1,000 cheque was been presented to the Neuroblastoma Society by the chess players at the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival at the weekend.

The cheque was presented to Shirley Callaghan at the end of the sixth edition of one of the most popular events of the festival’s social programme, the Battle of the Sexes.

Played on a large chess board by some of the top seeded players it always proves to be great fun and extremely competitive.

This year’s event was won by men’s team with two games to one.

Gibraltar was the first chess tournament to feature such an event and increasingly over the years the chess competitors look forward to joining in the fun. This year they were joined by the top seeded player in the Gibraltar Masters Levon Aronian from Armenia.

Advertisement

The cheque was presented by the team captains Nigel Short and Antoaneta Stefanova.

Advertisement