Car bursts into flames on Rosia Road

This is the dramatic moment that a car burst into flames on Rosia Road this morning.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames that caused a plume of thick black smoke.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police attended the scene and brought the fire under control within minutes.

The black car was captured on video by onlookers as it was engulfed by the blaze at Rosia Battery.

GFRS Sub-Officer George Burns told the Chronicle the fire was a suspected mechanical or electrical fault.

He added there were no injuries as the owner of the Chrysler car had exited the vehicle, opened the car bonnet and attempted to extinguish the flame, before calling for assistance.

The owner informed the emergency services that the car had felt the garage three days prior due to works on its motor.

Following the incident Master Service arrived at the scene for a clean-up operation.

