Blockchain business teams up with football investors

Heritage Sports Holdings, a shareholder in first division Gibraltar United and Spain’s third division Unión Deportiva Los Barrios, has teamed up with digital payment company Quantocoin to bring blockchain technology to the world of football.

The partnership will see Quantocoin’s platform and cryptocurrencies used to deliver digital payment solutions for players, fans and employees of Heritage’s underlying companies.

The partnership was described as “a ground-breaking innovation using cryptocurrency in football”.

Heritage, which also has interests in two additional clubs in Spain and Italy, said the latest deal would strengthen its position to “pursue and increase” its acquisition activity across Europe, “targeting mainly second and third division clubs”.

Advertisement

“Quantocoin and Heritage together bring investments and managerial capacities to the acquired clubs,” Heritage and Quantocoin said in a statement.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement