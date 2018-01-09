2018 Cavalcade: ‘One of the best in its history’

Chairman of the Gibraltar Cavalcade committee, Eric Abudharam, has said that Gibraltar witnessed “one of the best” Three King’s Cavalcade in its history last Friday night.

Speaking at the traditional awards ceremony held on Saturday night at Boyd’s at the King’s Bastion, Mr Adudharam, told all those present that this had been witnessed both in numbers and quality.

“It has set out a very high standard and sent out a very loud message that the Three King’s Cavalcade is here to stay,” he emphasised.

“I hope the winners will defend their titles next year,” he told all those present.

The prizes and awards were this year presented by the Governor Lt. Gen. Edward Davis and the Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez.

