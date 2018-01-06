Three King’s Cavalcade tradition triumphs through community support

The Three Kings Cavalcade celebrated its 61st anniversary yesterday with Gib Dock scooping the top prize in the Senior category.

The threat of rain did not dampen spirits and crowds gathered to witness the impressive annual event.

In previous years organisers have struggled to attract interest, but this year the community stepped up to the challenge.

A total of around 20 floats including walking floats made this year’s event particularly spectacular.

This year’s Cavalcade was a high energy, fun evening for all who participated and watch on. Children dressed as animals, trolls and famous characters smiled as they waved to the crowds.

Transitions Dance Academy won first place in the Junior category, with 1st/4th Scouts and the Gibraltar Youth Service coming in second and third place respectively.

Second place winners in the Senior category were Family Ties, with the Balloqui Family and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority tied for the third prize.

This year entries in the senior category included HM Customs, Resolve, Lynx FC, Metal Rock Ltd, Team Peb, Gibraltar Port Authority, Gib Dock, Family Ties, Balloqui Family, MeteoGib, GJBS, Blands, and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority.

In the junior section there were three entries, Transitions Dance Academy, Gibraltar Youth Service and 1st/4th Scouts.

Themes are this year’s event included the ‘Trolls’ film, Lego Christmas, Moana, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and ‘Super Heroes’.

Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia, and 1st Princess Tessa Britto waved to the crowds, driven by members of the Gibraltar Classic Vehicles Association.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, the Sea Scouts Bands and the GAMPA Drum Line joined in the event.

Alex Marzan, Joe Falero, and Michael Rodriguez, dressed as the Three Kings greeted people as they rode past.

Walking floats included the Gibraltar Cultural Services handed out sweets dressed up as famous characters.

Further walking floats Anti-Bullying Angels, the Gibraltar Rugby Association, the Casemates Catering Association, the Trafalgar Theatre Group, the Comic Con Characters and GABBA.

This year entries were offered a participation fee of up to £1,000, as an incentive. In previous years the floats were entirely self-funded.

