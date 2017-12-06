Work starts at Notre Dame school

Ground has been broken for the new Notre Dame First School, the first of the schools to have works carried out as part of the Gibraltar Government’s plan for schools on the Rock.

Work to construct Notre Dame First School on Winston Churchill Avenue is expected to be finished in August 2018.

Today, the contractor will commence piling operations, which are expected to be completed before the Christmas break.

“These operations will take place from 8am to approximately 7pm Monday to Friday, with some additional work being required at weekends,” said a Government statement.

It also said it regretted “the inconvenience to residents of the area during this pre-Christmas period and appreciates their patience and cooperation.”

“This work will be a short-term inconvenience for all of us but, in the long run, I am sure that the long-term benefits of having a new school will outweigh the current difficulties,” said the acting director of Education, Darren Grech.

