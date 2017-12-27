Walker reiterates UK’s Brexit commitments to Gib

Brexit Minister Robin Walker has reiterated that Gibraltar will not be excluded from the UK’s negotiations with the EU over either the implementation period or the future agreement.

Mr Walker made the comment in the House of Commons last week as he wanswered a question on Brexit-related matters following the publication of the European Commission’s draft negotiating guidelines for the next phase of the Brexit talks.

Mike Gapes, a Labour Co-operative MP, asked whether the implementation phase of the UK leaving the EU will be the same for Gibraltar as the rest of the UK.

In response, Mr Walker said both the EU and the UK have been clear that the Implementation Period will be agreed under Article 50 and be part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Advertisement

“Both sides have also been clear that Gibraltar is covered by the Withdrawal Agreement and our Article 50 exit negotiations,” Mr Walker said.

“The Prime Minister said clearly in the House on Monday that as we negotiate these matters we will be negotiating to ensure that the relationships are there for Gibraltar as well.”

“We are not going to exclude Gibraltar from our negotiations for either the implementation period or the future agreement.”

Advertisement