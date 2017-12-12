UK and Gibraltar continue engagement on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Brexit Minister Robin Walker yesterday reiterated the UK Government’s “firm intention” to ensure Gibraltar’s continued access to the UK markets after Brexit, highlighting work in areas such as financial services, on-line gaming, the environment and the border.

He was speaking after the fifth meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council on Gibraltar EU Negotiations in London.

“Today’s meeting was very productive,” Mr Walker said.

“I outlined our commitment to fully representing Gibraltar’s interests in the negotiations, including our firm intention to ensure continued market access from Gibraltar into the UK.”

“I also updated the Deputy Minister on the progress of the negotiations, outlining the positive agreement we have struck with the European Commission to guarantee citizens’ rights – including for frontier workers – ensure there will be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and agreement on a fair financial settlement.”

“The UK Government remains absolutely committed to securing a Brexit deal that works for the entire UK family, including our friends on the Rock.”

The JMC is the formal structure of inter-ministerial discussions on Brexit between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar governments.

Mr Walker led the UK delegation while the Gibraltar team was led by deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for work related to Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union.

Also at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola, who is responsible for Financial Services and Online Gaming, and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas.

“The detailed work on Brexit between the UK and Gibraltar Governments continues to progress very well,” Dr Garcia said.

“Working groups have engaged on financial services, on-line gaming, the environment and the border since the last JMC.”

“The first meeting of the transport group is scheduled to take place in Gibraltar this week.”

“We discussed recent developments in the Brexit negotiations following the end of phase one.”

“We also considered how to make the most of Gibraltar’s new opportunities, following our exit from the EU.”

The meeting took place in London as severe weather caused transport chaos across much of the UK, raising concerns on Sunday as to whether the Gibraltar delegation would make it in time.

“The flight that Minister Isola and I were on was diverted to Cardiff late last night as a consequence of the bad weather in the United Kingdom and it was not clear at one point whether we would make the meeting in London on time,” Dr Garcia said.

“However, we were able to make it and as a result the UK and Gibraltar Governments [yesterday] continued their positive engagement as preparations proceed for our departure from the European Union.”

