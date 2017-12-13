Picardo announces GBC move, points to 2019 election

The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation is to be relocated to new purpose-built facilities in South Jumpers Bastion, the Chief Minister announced yesterday.

“It’s impossible to grow what GBC does if we keep GBC in this facility which it has now long outgrown,” Mr Picardo said at a press conference at GBC headquarters yesterday.

He was joined by GBC chief executive Gerard Teuma, who paid tribute to staff without whom, he said, the corporation would not have achieved the improvements that are justifying the investment.

The new premises, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2019, will boast two television studios each with their own gallery, makeup and green rooms, four radio studios and a voice-over studio as well as training facilities.

The Chief Minister hinted that he plans to call the next general election in late 2019 as he said: “I very much look forward to being grilled on the leader’s debate in the 2019 general election at the new GBC South Jumpers Bastion [studios].”

