Parasol Foundation Trust donates £600,000 to University of Gibraltar

The Parasol Foundation Trust has donated £600,000 to the University of Gibraltar, helping to fund its curriculum development and resources, and signalling a partnership between business and education on the Rock.

The University said the “generous” donation marked an important milestone and thanked both Ruth Parasol, the principal benefactress and Founding Member of the International Advisory Board of the Parasol Foundation Trust, as well as the foundation itself.

The University further highlighted the time that the foundation, which was formally known as the Bonita Trust, has invested in the educational establishment.

“It is great to be part of supporting and enhancing the ongoing development of the University of Gibraltar which serves an important new and growing educational function in Gibraltar that will inspire generations to come in upper education,” Ms Parasol said.

Professor Daniella Tilbury, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the University of Gibraltar said the donation was “a very important milestone, because it gives us the confidence that the business community, the charitable foundations can see the exciting prospects for this institution and they see what we have become.”

“Our strategic plan that we will launch shortly defines the key elements of that vision, the funding that has been made available to us will ensure that we are able to deliver most of those aspects committed in our strategic plan.”

