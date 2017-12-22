Over £2,300 for Calpe House

Gibtelecom’s CEO Tim Bristow and Adrian Ochello, Head of Marketing and Business Development, presented a cheque for £2,394 to the Calpe House Trust this week. The funds were raised from employee payroll contributions over the past 18 months.

Gibtelecom also supports the Calpe House through making an annual donation of £10,000 for the three years from 2016 to 2018 towards the development of the new Calpe House; and through setting up three donation telephone numbers allowing callers to make their own contributions.

