New poetry book ‘Mind Me’ supports Gib Sams and Gib Mental Welfare Society

A charitable book focusing on mental health, called ‘Mind me, please’ was launched earlier this week at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The book edited by Christian Rocca, features a collection of poetry and writings on the subject of mental health.

It includes contributions from many well known people in our community including Humbert Hernandez, Giles Ramirez, Davina Barbara, Jackie Anderson and Jackie Villa amongst many others.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, unveiled the publication alongside Mr Rocca and charity representatives.

Mr Rocca thanked all those who had contributed and supported the book, and Mr Linares recognised the importance of shedding the stigma associated with mental health.

“Seeking help, talking to someone and knowing that you can go to someone is very important,” Mr Linares said.

The front cover of the book was created by local artist, Karl Ullger, and he has donated the painting called ‘Field of Thoughts’ to the charities for it to be auctioned.

The proceeds of the book will be donated to Gibraltar Samaritans and The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society.

The book at £10 can be obtained from either Mr Rocca or Hammonds in Water Gardens.

