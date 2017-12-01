New 38-apartment proposal for old town

Vangio Properties Ltd has filed an application for full planning permission for a 38 apartment development at Fraser’s Ramp, just off Castle Road.

The application relates to Blocks ‘H’, ‘I’ and ‘J’, all of which previously formed part of the Police Barracks compound but none of which have the arches characteristics of adjacent buildings in the compound.

All three buildings are unoccupied and according to the developer are “in a fairly dilapidated state.”

“The overall aim of the project is to revitalise this derelict site through both sensitive refurbishment of the existing building and considered sensitive additions to make this apt for modern living, while also contributing to the wider restoration of the upper town streetscape,” states the developer in a design statement, prepared by architect Jonas Stahl from Arc Design.

