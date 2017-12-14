McGrail to succeed Yome as Commissioner of Police

The next Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police yesterday vowed to continue to work “very hard” for the safety and security of Gibraltar, as he praised Gibraltar’s “great and dedicated” police officers.

Superintendent Ian McGrail has been selected to succeed Eddie Yome as Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police as from May 1, 2018.

His selection for the top role within the RGP was approved by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, on the advice of the Gibraltar Police Authority and having consulted with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Mr McGrail told the Chronicle: “I am honoured and privileged to have been selected for the post.”

Advertisement

“I will continue to work very hard for the safety and security of Gibraltar with the support of the great and dedicated men and women who represent the rank and file of the RGP.”

“I have to thank my family and those who have supported and believed in me in any way shape or form,” he added.

In a statement expressing his “delight” in approving Mr McGrail’s selection, Lt Gen Davis also confirmed that the Superintendent, who is 51, would take up a four-year term of warrant in this role as from May 2018.

Mr Picardo, on behalf of the Gibraltar Government, congratulated Mr McGrail on being selected as the next Commissioner of Police.

Mr McGrail was one of three internal candidates who had completed all the necessary command courses to qualify to apply for the post.

But only Mr McGrail and Superintendent Richard Ullger applied for the role, with Superintendent Richard Mifsud opting not to put his name forward.

The Commissioner-designate boasts more than 33 years service with the RGP, a Master of Science degree in Policing Studies from the University of Leicester and a host of vocational qualifications.

At the time of his appointment he headed the Crime and Protective Services Division covering Special Branch, Force Intelligence & Overseas Liaison, the Economic Crime Unit, Drug Squad, the Criminal Investigation Department, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Hi-Tech Crime Unit, the Sex Offender Management Unit and the Child Protection Unit.

Mr McGrail is also a decorated officer with a number of commendations and awards to his name including an Overseas Territories Medal for meritorious service from the Queen.

Outgoing commissioner Mr Yome will step down next April after six years in the post.

He was first appointed to the RGP’s top post for five years in April 2017, but his term was extended in July last year.

In September Mr Yome told the Chronicle he had written to the Governor, the GPA, the Chief Minister and the Minister for Justice advising them of his decision to leave by April 2018.

Advertisement