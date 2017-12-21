Local students and charities recognised by Kusuma

The Kusuma Award Ceremony yesterday recognised students and charities for their excellence and hard work, at a presentation held at Isolas law firm.

Partner at Isolas, Joey Garcia, presented the certificates on behalf of the Kusuma Trust Gibraltar.

This year three students were awarded the ‘Excellence Prize’, Ryan Robba, Rachel Perera and James Linares.

The students are studying, Global Environment, Politics and Society, Clinical Mental Health Sciences, and Conference Interpreting, respectively.

Advertisement

Local charities the Club House Project and PAAMOA were awarded the ‘Coaching and Training Award’.

Tania Aguilar and Kevin Fowler collected the award on behalf of Club House, and Christine Mandleberg and Marie Carmen Vallejo collected the certificates on behalf of PAAMOA.

The certificate recognises the charities commitment to improving their organisation by completing a programme of skype training sessions.

Advertisement