Levy family funds new Lymphedema Clinic at PCC

The Isaac and Rachel Levy Lymphedema Clinic, funded by a donation of over £16,000 from James Levy, was yesterday formally opened at the Primary Care Centre.

The donation funded the entirety of the costs to set up the clinic, with the running costs now down to the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Lymphedema is a condition where fluid is retained, typically in the limbs, and is most commonly occurs as a result of cancer treatment.

There are 2,000 local patients who suffer from Lymphedema and similar conditions, with the condition being difficult to treat.

Treatment includes fluid drainage massage and equipment, which provides pressure waves up a limb to move fluid away from a swollen area.

The clinic is a place where current staff can administer treatment in a purpose built area.

Mr Levy dedicated the clinic to his parents, Isaac and Rachel, who he said he loved very much.

