Govt reviews postal delivery times

The Gibraltar Government is conducting a review of local postal services to test whether established time scales for the delivery of mail are being adhered to, the Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, told Parliament yesterday.

In a question and answer session, Mr Isola said the results of the review will be announced in the first quarter of 2018 and that the government was specifically looking into how technology could be used to improve the efficacy of the postal services.

This follows a question tabled by independent MP Lawrence Llamas regarding the average turnaround of letters and parcels.

Mr Isola said the daily schedule for letter mail is next day delivery and the daily schedule for parcel mail is 48 hours after arrival as notification cards have to be produced.

When Mr Llamas asked if the government was confident that this time-scale was being adhered to, Mr Isola confirmed that a review was underway to establish how good or bad this has been.

“Obviously there are peak periods in respect of parcels, Christmas being one of the areas, so we are ensuring that we have additional resources to enable them to meet the demand,” he said.

“I am confident that we will,” he added.

