Government opens tender process for Sale of Ex-MoD housing

The Gibraltar Government has opened the tender process for the sale of 161 former Ministry of Defence properties.

Two, three and four bedroom properties, all in the south district, will be made available for purchase to those who have been resident in Gibraltar for a minimum of ten years.

The flats and houses are distributed among five estates including Europa Walks Estate, Trafalga Heights, Naval Hospital Hill, Lake Ramp, Prevost House and Philimore House.

“I think these are the jewel in the crown of the remaining properties of the MoD in Gibraltar,” the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday in announcing the opening of the tender process.

Advertisement

“They are very attractive properties indeed and I think there will be great expectation about the possibility of finally being able to acquire one of these properties,” he added.

Mr Picardo set out the purchase process of these properties at a press conference at No. 6 Convent Place yesterday where he was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and Housing Minister Samantha Sacramento.

Here, Mr Picardo further outlined plans for a new residential development, also in the south district.

This new development will be built adjacent to the new play and pool areas at Europa Walks Estate.

It will consist of 17 townhouses, ranging in size, each with its own garden and private parking.

These townhouses will be sold at fixed process starting at £750,000.

Mr Picardo underscored that if the Government goes ahead with this project it will do so by taking the project to the Development and Planning Commission for approval.

“The Government will not go to the DPC in respect of a project like this just for guidance and advice,” he said.

“The Government will subject itself completely to the approval process because in effect we would be developing this area and we want to subject ourselves to the same criteria that any developer would be subject to in the process of seeking DPC consent.”

Subject to DPC approval, the Government will be pursuing this project and marketing the properties for sale by way of a separate brochure.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement